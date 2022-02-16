WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 15, 2022

_____

261 FPUS56 KOTX 161014

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

213 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022

WAZ031-170000-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

213 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to

lower 40s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 18. Highs

in the mid to upper 20s.

$$

WAZ034-035-170000-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

213 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 21.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

$$

WAZ038-170000-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

213 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s. Lows 14 to 24.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

$$

WAZ041-044-170000-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

213 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in

the 30s. Lows 17 to 26.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

$$

WAZ043-170000-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

213 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain or snow. Lows around 30. Highs in the upper 30s to lower

40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 19.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

$$

WAZ047-170000-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

213 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Gusts up to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Gusts up to 20 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

In the mountains, northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain or snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows in the upper

20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in

the 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 21. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

$$

WAZ048-170000-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

213 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow in the morning. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph. In the mountains, west wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 19. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

$$

WAZ049-170000-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

213 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow in the morning. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in

the mountains.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the mountains.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of snow. Lows 18 to 24. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 19. Highs

in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

$$

_____

