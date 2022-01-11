WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Monday, January 10, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

208 AM PST Tue Jan 11 2022

WAZ036-120000-

Spokane Area-

Including the cities of Spokane, Cheney, Davenport, and Rockford

208 AM PST Tue Jan 11 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...A chance of snow and freezing rain in the morning, then

rain, snow likely and a chance of freezing rain in the afternoon.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and freezing rain likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain overnight. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows around 30. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the

mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s.

WAZ033-120000-

Washington Palouse-

Including the cities of Pullman, Colfax, Rosalia, La Crosse,

Oakesdale, Tekoa, and Uniontown

208 AM PST Tue Jan 11 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain, snow likely and a chance of freezing rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper

30s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 40. South wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Highs in the

mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 30s.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

WAZ031-120000-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

208 AM PST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mountain snow and freezing

rain in the morning, then a chance of rain and mountain snow in

the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to

lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow in

the evening. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to

lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Highs in the

mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 30s.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

WAZ034-035-120000-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

208 AM PST Tue Jan 11 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...A chance of freezing rain or snow in the morning, then

rain likely, a chance of freezing rain or snow likely in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Ice accumulation of up

to one tenth of an inch. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. South

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South wind

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph overnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts

to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the

mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

WAZ038-120000-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

208 AM PST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of snow and freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in

the mountains. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of mountain snow and freezing

rain. Patchy fog overnight. Mountain snow accumulation up to

1 inch valleys . Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of high

mountain snow and freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of

rain, freezing rain and high mountain snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and high mountain snow. Lows around 30. South wind 5 to 15 mph in

the mountains.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the

mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Highs in the

mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s. Lows in the 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s.

WAZ041-044-120000-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

208 AM PST Tue Jan 11 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

freezing rain. Highs around 30.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain or snow in

the evening, then a chance of freezing rain overnight. Patchy fog

overnight. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of freezing rain in the

morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the

mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s

to mid 30s. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the

upper 20s to mid 30s.

WAZ043-120000-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

208 AM PST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of snow and freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and freezing rain in

the evening, then a chance of rain, snow and freezing rain

overnight. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain,

freezing rain or snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and

freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the

mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Highs in the

30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

WAZ047-120000-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

208 AM PST Tue Jan 11 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...A chance of mountain snow and freezing rain in the

morning, then mountain snow and freezing rain likely in the

afternoon. Mountain snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Ice

accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the mountains. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and high mountain snow with freezing rain likely

in the evening, then rain, freezing rain and high mountain snow

likely overnight. Patchy fog overnight. High mountain snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth

of an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Rain,

freezing rain and high mountain snow likely in the morning, then

a chance of rain and freezing rain in the afternoon. High

mountain snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation of up

to one tenth of an inch. Not as cold. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Gusts up to 25 mph in the mountains. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and high mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the mountains.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the

upper 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Highs in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to

upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain

or snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

WAZ048-120000-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

208 AM PST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Mountain snow and a chance of freezing rain in the

morning, then rain, mountain snow and a chance of freezing rain

in the afternoon. Mountain snow may be heavy at times in the

morning. Mountain snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches valleys and

4 to 9 inches in the mountains. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, high mountain snow and a chance of freezing

rain. High mountain snow may be heavy at times in the evening.

High mountain snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Snow level

6500 feet in the evening. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of

an inch. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, high mountain snow and a chance of freezing

rain in the morning, then rain, high mountain snow likely and a

chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. High mountain snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth

of an inch. Not as cool. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and high mountain snow likely. Snow level

6500 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the mountains. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Highs in the

upper 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 20s

to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s to lower 40s. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

WAZ049-120000-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

208 AM PST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the upper

20s to lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

35 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mountain snow likely in the evening, then a chance of

mountain snow and freezing rain overnight. Mountain snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of high mountain snow and

freezing rain in the morning, then rain, high mountain snow

likely and a chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. High

mountain snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of high

mountain snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the mountains.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of mountain

snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph in the mountains.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Highs in the

mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows in the lower to mid

20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

