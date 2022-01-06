WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

327 AM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

327 AM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain, mountain snow and a chance of freezing rain in the

morning, then rain and mountain snow in the afternoon. Mountain

snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches. Snow level 4000 feet in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph, except west 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the mountains. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely in the evening, then

rain and mountain snow overnight. Mountain snow accumulation of

2 to 4 inches. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph

decreasing to 30 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and mountain snow in the morning, then rain and

mountain snow likely in the afternoon. Mountain snow accumulation

of 3 to 6 inches. Snow level 4500 feet in the morning. Highs in

the upper 30s to lower 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph increasing to 60 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 60 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Breezy.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to

25. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

327 AM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow and freezing

rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain, snow likely and a chance of freezing

rain in the evening, then rain or snow with freezing rain likely

overnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation of up

to one tenth of an inch. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph increasing to 30 mph

overnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow. Highs in the

upper 30s to lower 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts

up to 40 mph increasing to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 24. Windy. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 14 to

18.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog.

Highs in the mid to upper 20s. Lows 14 to 19.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 18 to 20. Highs in the

lower 30s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

327 AM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Snow in the morning,

then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow

overnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches valleys and 2 to

4 inches in the mountains. Lows in the 20s. Gusts up to 20 mph

overnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch valleys and up to 2 inches in the mountains. Not as

cold. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 9 to 16.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 12 to

18.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Lows 12 to 18.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 17 to

19.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 19 to 21. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

327 AM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow and freezing

rain in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning.

Snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches. Highs in the upper 20s to

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and freezing

rain. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. South wind 5 to 15 mph

overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing rain

in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of rain or snow

in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Snow

level 2500 feet in the afternoon. Not as cold. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s, Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, Gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing snow. Lows 13 to

21. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s, except

in the mid to upper 20s on the Waterville Plateau.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 11 to

17.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog.

Lows 13 to 17. Highs in the 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 16 to 20. Highs in the

mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 17 to 21.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

327 AM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Highs in the upper

20s to lower 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a chance

of snow and freezing rain overnight. Lows in the mid to upper

20s. Gusts up to 25 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain or snow in

the morning. Not as cold. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. South

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 12 to 16. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 12 to

20. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Lows 16 to 22.

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

327 AM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Snow in the morning, then snow and a chance of freezing

rain in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning.

Snow accumulation of 5 to 11 inches valleys and 7 to 14 inches in

the mountains. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the mountains. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mountain snow likely and a chance of freezing rain in

the evening, then mountain snow and a chance of freezing rain

overnight. Mountain snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches valleys

and 4 to 9 inches in the mountains. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Gusts up to 20 mph overnight. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches valleys and 2 to 5 inches in the mountains. Highs in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Windy. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph in the afternoon. In the mountains, west wind 20 to

30 mph, Gusts up to 35 mph increasing to 50 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Windy. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 17 to

21.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s

to lower 30s. Lows 17 to 21.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 19 to 24.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

327 AM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of

6 to 13 inches valleys and 10 to 20 inches in the mountains.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mountain snow. Mountain snow may be heavy at times.

Mountain snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches valleys and 6 to

13 inches in the mountains. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the

mountains. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon.

Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches

valleys and 4 to 9 inches in the mountains. Highs in the upper

30s to lower 40s. Windy. West wind 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Windy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 19 to

23.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s. Lows 19 to 23.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the 30s. Lows 19 to 26.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

327 AM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 7 inches. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the afternoon. In the mountains, gusts up to 25 mph increasing

to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow overnight.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches valleys and 4 to 8 inches in

the mountains. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph in the mountains. Gusts up to 20 mph overnight. In the

mountains, gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Not as cold. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Breezy. In

the mountains, southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

35 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 13 to 17. Windy. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph, except west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in

the mountains.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 12 to

18. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows 18 to 22. Highs in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

