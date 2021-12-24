WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 23, 2021 _____ 063 FPUS56 KOTX 241024 ZFPOTX Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho National Weather Service Spokane WA 224 AM PST Fri Dec 24 2021 WAZ031-250000- Northeast Blue Mountains- Including the cities of Anatone and Peola 224 AM PST Fri Dec 24 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Breezy. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows 19 to 22. South wind 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows 11 to 13. Highs 14 to 20. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows 2 below to 4 above zero. Highs 7 to 14. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs 14 to 18. $$ WAZ034-035-250000- Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin- Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy, Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City 224 AM PST Fri Dec 24 2021 .TODAY...Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the evening. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows 14 to 20. South wind 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of flurries. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 2 to 8. Highs 11 to 17. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 9 below to zero. Highs 5 to 12. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of flurries. Highs 10 to 14. $$ WAZ038-250000- Okanogan Highlands- Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda 224 AM PST Fri Dec 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows 15 to 23. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Very cold. Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows 8 to 18. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs 19 to 24. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows 4 below to 6 above zero. .MONDAY...Colder. Partly sunny. Highs 7 to 13. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 4 below to 12 below zero. Highs 4 to 8. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows 3 below to 9 below zero. Highs 6 to 10. $$ WAZ041-044-250000- Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau- Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere, Waterville, and Mansfield 224 AM PST Fri Dec 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the evening. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows 15 to 19. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows 8 to 13. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of flurries. Highs 16 to 21. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows 3 below to 3 above zero. .MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 2 to 11. Lows 8 below to 2 above zero. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows 2 below to 6 below zero. Highs 6 to 12. $$ WAZ043-250000- Okanogan Valley- Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport, Oroville, and Nespelem 224 AM PST Fri Dec 24 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the evening. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows 16 to 20. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. A 20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows 7 to 12. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs 15 to 20. North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows 1 below to 5 below zero. .MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 4 to 10. Lows 1 below to 11 below zero. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of flurries. Highs 7 to 11. $$ WAZ047-250000- Central Chelan County- Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee 224 AM PST Fri Dec 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows 18 to 21. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Patchy freezing fog. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Very cold. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows 10 to 14. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs 18 to 22. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows 3 to 5. .MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 9 to 16. Lows 4 below to 5 above zero. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows 1 below to 3 above zero. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs 13 to 19. $$ WAZ048-250000- Western Chelan County- Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village, and Stehekin 224 AM PST Fri Dec 24 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely overnight. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches valleys and 3 to 7 inches in the mountains. Lows 19 to 23. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the afternoon. Patchy freezing fog. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches valleys and 2 to 5 inches in the mountains. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Very cold. Snow. Light snow accumulations. Lows 11 to 15. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows zero to 4 above. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 12 to 18. Lows 3 below to 4 above zero. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs 13 to 17. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Lows 2 to 6. Highs 19 to 23. $$ WAZ049-250000- Western Okanogan County- Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow, and Conconully 224 AM PST Fri Dec 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows 12 to 18. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Very cold. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows 5 to 10. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Colder. Highs 14 to 17. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows 3 below to 7 below zero. .MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 5 to 12. Lows 3 below to 11 below zero. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows 4 below to 8 below zero. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs 8 to 14. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather