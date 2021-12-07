WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Monday, December 6, 2021

_____

647 FPUS56 KOTX 071009

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

208 AM PST Tue Dec 7 2021

WAZ031-080000-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

208 AM PST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. A chance of

sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the evening,

then a chance of rain overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Snow level 5000 feet

in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Windy. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. In the mountains, west wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to

55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 30s. Breezy. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain or snow likely. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Lows around 30. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ034-035-080000-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

208 AM PST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s. Light wind, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles and flurries in

the evening, then a chance of rain overnight. Lows in the upper

20s to mid 30s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the 40s. Windy.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 25. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain or snow. Highs in the 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows

in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ036-080000-

Spokane Area-

Including the cities of Spokane, Cheney, Davenport, and Rockford

208 AM PST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of flurries. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles and flurries in the

evening, then a chance of rain overnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain or snow likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain or snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s.

$$

WAZ037-038-080000-

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

208 AM PST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

flurries. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of flurries in the evening, then a

chance of rain or snow overnight. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of snow in the

afternoon. Not as cold. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 22.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 17 to 21.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Not as cold. Snow. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain or snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the 30s.

$$

WAZ041-044-080000-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

208 AM PST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain overnight.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Not as cold.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Breezy. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the west with gusts to around 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Rain or snow likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s.

$$

WAZ043-080000-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

208 AM PST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries in the evening,

then a chance of rain or snow overnight. Snow level 2500 feet.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 22.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 22. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Not as cold. Rain or snow. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the mid to upper

30s.

$$

WAZ047-080000-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

208 AM PST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of sprinkles and flurries in the

afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow

showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and mountain snow

overnight. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. West wind 15 to 25 mph in the mountains. In the mountains,

gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph overnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow in the

morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Patchy blowing

snow. Snow level 2500 feet in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Windy. West wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon, Gusts up to 30 mph. In the mountains,

west wind 20 to 30 mph, Gusts up to 45 mph increasing to 55 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Patchy blowing snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid to upper

30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows in

the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Moderate

snow accumulations possible. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Snow likely. Lows in the 20s.

Highs in the 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

WAZ048-080000-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

208 AM PST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries in the morning, then

a chance of rain and mountain snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 5000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow

showers in the evening, then rain and mountain snow overnight.

Patchy blowing mountain snow overnight. Mountain snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Snow level 5000 feet, lowering to

4000 feet overnight. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Breezy.

West wind 15 to 25 mph in the mountains. In the mountains, gusts

up to 30 mph increasing to 45 mph overnight. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow in the morning, then a chance of

snow in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow in the morning, then

patchy blowing snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times

in the morning. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches valleys and 3 to

7 inches in the mountains. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

Windy. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph, except

west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the mountains.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Patchy blowing snow. Light snow

accumulations. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Breezy. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows

in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations possible. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower to mid

30s. Lows in the 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

WAZ049-080000-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

208 AM PST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow overnight. Patchy blowing snow

overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the mountains. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Patchy blowing snow. Not as cold. Highs in the upper 30s to lower

40s. Windy. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. In the

mountains, west wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Patchy blowing snow. Lows 17 to 21.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 17 to 21.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows in

the mid to upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

$$

_____

