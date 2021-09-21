WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Monday, September 20, 2021

_____

015 FPUS56 KOTX 210918

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

217 AM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021

WAZ031-212300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

218 AM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph overnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon, Gusts up to

20 mph increasing to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ034-035-212300-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

218 AM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ037-038-212300-

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

218 AM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to

mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 70s.

$$

WAZ041-044-212300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

218 AM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ043-212300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

218 AM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South wind 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ047-212300-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

218 AM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to

mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ048-212300-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

218 AM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 40s to upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ049-212300-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

218 AM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather