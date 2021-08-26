WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 25, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

207 AM PDT Thu Aug 26 2021

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

207 AM PDT Thu Aug 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze. Highs

in the 70s. Gusts up to 20 mph increasing to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze overnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

207 AM PDT Thu Aug 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Haze. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

West wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. South

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid to

upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

207 AM PDT Thu Aug 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the evening. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

207 AM PDT Thu Aug 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Haze in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Breezy. West wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s. Lows

in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

207 AM PDT Thu Aug 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

207 AM PDT Thu Aug 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Haze in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows in the 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening,

becoming light. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

