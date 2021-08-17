WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Monday, August 16, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

212 AM PDT Tue Aug 17 2021

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

212 AM PDT Tue Aug 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Haze. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze. A

30 percent chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in the lower

50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze. Highs in the lower

60s to lower 70s. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 40s to

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the

upper 60s to upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s to

upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

212 AM PDT Tue Aug 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Haze. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers overnight. Areas of

blowing dust in the evening. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the

50s. Breezy. North wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Haze

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

212 AM PDT Tue Aug 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze. Highs in the upper 60s to

mid 70s. Breezy. North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. North wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening,

becoming light. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Warmer. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Lows in

the lower 50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the

70s.

Northeast Mountains-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

and Kettle Falls

212 AM PDT Tue Aug 17 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of smoke. Haze in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Rainfall amounts up to a half of an inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke in the evening.

Rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in

the upper 40s to lower 50s. North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall

amounts up to a half of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper

50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to

upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

212 AM PDT Tue Aug 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Windy. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening. Areas of smoke and blowing dust in the evening. Haze

overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Windy. Northwest wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Warmer. Highs in the

upper 70s to lower 80s. North wind 5 to 15 mph in the morning,

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid to upper

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

212 AM PDT Tue Aug 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Windy. Northwest wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Breezy. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light, Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the

70s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

212 AM PDT Tue Aug 17 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM PDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Areas of

blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s. Windy. North

wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening. Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Breezy. North wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph in the evening, becoming light. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Lows in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Highs in

the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

