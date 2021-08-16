WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 15, 2021

_____

662 FPUS56 KOTX 160922

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

222 AM PDT Mon Aug 16 2021

WAZ031-162300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

222 AM PDT Mon Aug 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze. Highs in the

mid 80s to lower 90s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze in

the morning. Areas of smoke in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Breezy. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the west with gusts to

around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

WAZ034-035-162300-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

222 AM PDT Mon Aug 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

90s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

decreasing to 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Haze in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the

mid to upper 70s. Windy. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph increasing to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the

50s. North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the upper 70s to

lower 80s. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s. Lows

in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ037-038-162300-

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

222 AM PDT Mon Aug 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Haze and

areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening, becoming

light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Haze and areas of smoke. Not as warm. Highs in the lower to mid

70s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke.

Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid

80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Areas of smoke. Lows in the 50s. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

WAZ041-044-162300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

222 AM PDT Mon Aug 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West wind 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to

30 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Haze and areas of smoke in the afternoon. Not as

warm. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Windy. Northwest wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid

to upper 50s. North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the upper 70s to mid

80s. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper

80s.

$$

WAZ042-162300-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

222 AM PDT Mon Aug 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

80s. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Areas of smoke in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s to upper

50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Haze and areas of smoke. Not as

warm. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Breezy. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Warmer. Highs in the upper

70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke.

Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid

80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Areas

of smoke. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

WAZ043-162300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

222 AM PDT Mon Aug 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Areas of smoke. Haze overnight. Lows in the upper 50s to

lower 60s. West wind 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest

overnight, Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Haze and areas of smoke in the afternoon. Not as warm.

Highs in the 70s. Windy. North wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Areas of smoke. Lows in the 50s. North wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Warmer. Highs in the lower to

mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper

80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Areas of smoke. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather