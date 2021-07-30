WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 29, 2021

992 FPUS56 KOTX 300927

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

226 AM PDT Fri Jul 30 2021

WAZ031-302300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

226 AM PDT Fri Jul 30 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Very hot. Sunny, haze. Highs 96 to 103.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Very hot. Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming

mostly cloudy. Haze. Highs 94 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Haze. Lows in the upper 60s to lower

70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Highs in

the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

WAZ034-035-302300-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

226 AM PDT Fri Jul 30 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Very hot. Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 103 to

106. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze overnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 70s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Very hot. Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming

mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 103 to 106.

Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not

as warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Heat index readings around 108.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

WAZ037-038-302300-

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

226 AM PDT Fri Jul 30 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Very hot. Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze.

Highs 100 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the

lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Very hot. Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke.

Highs 102 to 107. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Haze. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Not as hot. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s. Highs in

the lower 80s to lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Highs in the

upper 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

WAZ041-044-302300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

226 AM PDT Fri Jul 30 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Hot, sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze. Highs

100 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 70s.

.SATURDAY...Very hot. Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming

mostly cloudy. Haze in the morning. Areas of smoke. Highs 101 to

105. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the 70s.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not

as warm. Highs in the 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Highs in the lower

80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

WAZ042-302300-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

226 AM PDT Fri Jul 30 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 98 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Haze overnight. Lows in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Hot. Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 98 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

WAZ043-302300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

226 AM PDT Fri Jul 30 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

...Record High Temperatures Possible from Saturday through

Saturday night...

.TODAY...Very hot. Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 101 to

106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Areas of smoke overnight. Lows in

the 70s.

.SATURDAY...Very hot. Partly cloudy. Haze in the morning. Areas

of smoke. Highs 102 to 108. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Areas of smoke. Lows in the 70s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as

warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s

to mid 90s. Lows in the 60s.

$$

