WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

403 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021

WAZ031-072300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

403 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon, Gusts up to 20 mph increasing to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow

showers overnight. Lows in the 30s. Breezy. West wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the morning. Cooler. Highs in the 40s. Windy. West wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain or snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s. Lows

in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ034-072300-

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

403 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy

blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Windy. West wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Lows in the

upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s to lower

60s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

WAZ035-072300-

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

403 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Windy. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening. Haze and patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Lows in the

mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

WAZ037-038-072300-

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

403 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow

showers in the evening, then a chance of mountain snow showers

overnight. Snow level 4000 feet in the evening. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s, Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, Gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s

to lower 60s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

WAZ041-044-072300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

403 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. A

20 percent chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph

decreasing to 30 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Windy. West

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s

to lower 60s. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

$$

WAZ042-072300-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

403 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO

9 AM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Snow level

3000 feet in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in

the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Breezy. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph, except northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph in the mountains. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s. Highs

in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

WAZ043-072300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

403 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Breezy.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Breezy. West wind 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest with gusts to around 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

40s to upper 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

