WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 1, 2021 _____ 631 FPUS56 KOTX 020922 ZFPOTX Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho National Weather Service Spokane WA 222 AM PDT Fri Apr 2 2021 WAZ031-022300- Northeast Blue Mountains- Including the cities of Anatone and Peola 222 AM PDT Fri Apr 2 2021 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the 50s. $$ WAZ034-022300- Moses Lake Area- Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy 222 AM PDT Fri Apr 2 2021 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the 60s. $$ WAZ035-022300- Upper Columbia Basin- Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City 222 AM PDT Fri Apr 2 2021 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the 30s. $$ WAZ037-038-022300- Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands- Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport, Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda 222 AM PDT Fri Apr 2 2021 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow. Patchy fog. Highs in the 50s. $$ WAZ041-044-022300- Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau- Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere, Waterville, and Mansfield 222 AM PDT Fri Apr 2 2021 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. $$ WAZ042-022300- East Slopes Northern Cascades- Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop, Stehekin, and Conconully 222 AM PDT Fri Apr 2 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows in the 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles and snow. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. $$ WAZ043-022300- Okanogan Valley- Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport, Oroville, and Nespelem 222 AM PDT Fri Apr 2 2021 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather