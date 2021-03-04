WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 3, 2021

141 FPUS56 KOTX 041020

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

219 AM PST Thu Mar 4 2021

WAZ031-050000-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

219 AM PST Thu Mar 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the

morning, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Colder. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

$$

WAZ034-050000-

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

219 AM PST Thu Mar 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. North

wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

South wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ035-050000-

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

219 AM PST Thu Mar 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ037-038-050000-

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

219 AM PST Thu Mar 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Snow level 3000 feet. Cooler. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Patchy

fog. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the 40s.

$$

WAZ041-044-050000-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

219 AM PST Thu Mar 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. Lows

in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

$$

WAZ042-050000-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

219 AM PST Thu Mar 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the 30s. South wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the mountains.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

$$

WAZ043-050000-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

219 AM PST Thu Mar 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

$$

