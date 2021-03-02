WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Monday, March 1, 2021

_____

973 FPUS56 KOTX 021014

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

213 AM PST Tue Mar 2 2021

WAZ031-030000-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

213 AM PST Tue Mar 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. South

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

30s. Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s to lower 50s. Lows in the 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain or snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows in the upper

20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

$$

WAZ034-030000-

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

213 AM PST Tue Mar 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s. Light wind, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

30s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid to upper

50s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid

50s. Lows in the 30s.

$$

WAZ035-030000-

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

213 AM PST Tue Mar 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 30.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

30s. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid to upper

50s. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

$$

WAZ037-038-030000-

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

213 AM PST Tue Mar 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the upper

20s to lower 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

$$

WAZ041-044-030000-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

213 AM PST Tue Mar 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the upper

20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 40s to

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. Lows in

the upper 20s to mid 30s.

$$

WAZ042-030000-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

213 AM PST Tue Mar 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

morning. Highs in the 40s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph

in the mountains.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow. Lows in the 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the

upper 20s to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to

mid 40s.

$$

WAZ043-030000-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

213 AM PST Tue Mar 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the upper

20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 40s to

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather