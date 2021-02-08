WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 7, 2021

_____

439 FPUS56 KOTX 080810

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

1210 AM PST Mon Feb 8 2021

WAZ032-090015-

Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties-

Including the cities of Clarkston and Pomeroy

1210 AM PST Mon Feb 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 22.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 14 to 18.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of snow. Highs 16 to 25. Lows 8 to 18.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 20s.

$$

WAZ031-090015-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

1210 AM PST Mon Feb 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 22.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. West wind

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon, Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s to lower 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows 15 to 17. Highs 19 to 23.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 7 to 9.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

snow. Highs 15 to 19. Lows 7 to 9.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

16 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of snow. Lows 10 to 12. Highs in the lower to mid 20s.

$$

WAZ034-090015-

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

1210 AM PST Mon Feb 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. North

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. North

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 22. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. North

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows 13 to

17. Highs in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows 9 to 11.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of snow. Lows 10 to 12. Highs in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 13 to 15. Highs

in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

$$

WAZ035-090015-

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

1210 AM PST Mon Feb 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. North wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 22. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. North

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 18. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows 4 to

12. Highs 17 to 21.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of snow. Lows 8 to 10. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 12 to 14. Highs

in the mid to upper 20s.

$$

WAZ037-038-090015-

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

1210 AM PST Mon Feb 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TONIGHT...Very cold. Partly cloudy. Lows 9 to 16.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Very cold. Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 13.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 2 below to

6 above zero. Highs 12 to 17.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of snow. Lows 1 to 7. Highs 19 to 21.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 7 to 11.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 20s.

$$

WAZ041-044-090015-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

1210 AM PST Mon Feb 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 21.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 18.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 12.

Highs 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of snow. Lows 6 to 14. Highs 18 to 22.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 20s.

$$

WAZ042-090015-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

1210 AM PST Mon Feb 8 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TONIGHT...Very cold. Partly cloudy. Lows 9 to 17.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Very cold. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows 7 to 16. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the

mountains.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 20s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 2 to 10.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Highs 13 to 21. Lows zero to 10 above.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of snow. Lows 6 to 12. Highs in the lower to mid 20s.

$$

WAZ043-090015-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

1210 AM PST Mon Feb 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. North wind

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 19. North wind 5 to 15 mph

in the evening, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 11 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 3 to

10. Highs 15 to 19.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

19 to 23.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 12. Highs

in the 20s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather