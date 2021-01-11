WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 10, 2021

_____

195 FPUS56 KOTX 111038

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

238 AM PST Mon Jan 11 2021

WAZ031-120000-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

238 AM PST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. South

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow

overnight. Snow level 4500 feet overnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Breezy. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph. In

the mountains, gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 45 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain and high mountain snow. High mountain snow

accumulation up to 3 inches. Highs in the 40s. Windy. South wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Windy. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 5000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Windy. Southwest

wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s

to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s to lower 40s. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ034-120000-

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

238 AM PST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Light wind, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph overnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of

an inch.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

$$

WAZ035-120000-

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

238 AM PST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries in the morning, then

a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain or snow likely in the evening, then rain

or snow overnight. No snow accumulation. Lows in the mid to upper

30s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Breezy. South wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

Rainfall amounts up to a half of an inch possible.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

$$

WAZ038-120000-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

238 AM PST Mon Jan 11 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow overnight. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and mountain snow in the morning, then rain and

mountain snow likely in the afternoon. Mountain snow accumulation

of 1 to 3 inches. Snow level 4000 feet in the morning. Highs in

the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Breezy. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph,

except southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the

mountains.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the 30s.

$$

WAZ037-120000-

Northeast Mountains-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

and Kettle Falls

238 AM PST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries in the morning, then

a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain or snow likely in the evening, then rain or snow

overnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Snow level

3000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and mountain snow. Mountain snow may be heavy at

times in the morning. Mountain snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Snow level 4000 feet in the morning. Highs around 40.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and high mountain snow. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Snow level 4000 feet.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Breezy. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the 20s. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

Highs in the 30s.

$$

WAZ041-044-120000-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

238 AM PST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain or snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph overnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

$$

WAZ042-120000-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

238 AM PST Mon Jan 11 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Patchy fog. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch valleys and

2 to 3 inches in the mountains. Highs in the 30s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times overnight. Snow

accumulation of 7 to 14 inches. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Gusts up to 20 mph overnight. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the

mountains. In the mountains, gusts up to 30 mph overnight. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mountain snow in the morning, then rain and mountain

snow in the afternoon. Mountain snow may be heavy at times in the

morning. Mountain snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches. Snow level

5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains. Gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow. Moderate mountain snow

accumulations possible. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Snow

level 3000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Breezy. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the 20s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Lows in the 20s.

$$

WAZ043-120000-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

238 AM PST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Snow

level 2500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.TONIGHT...Rain or snow likely in the evening, then rain or snow

overnight. Snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches. Snow level

2500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph

overnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid to

upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Highs in the 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather