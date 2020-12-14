WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 13, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

208 AM PST Mon Dec 14 2020

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

208 AM PST Mon Dec 14 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Gusts up

to 20 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Breezy. South wind 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. In the mountains,

southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Breezy. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain or snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Rain and mountain snow likely. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

208 AM PST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the upper 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs around 40. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

208 AM PST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 20s. South wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Breezy. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

208 AM PST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 30s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Snow likely in the morning,

then snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulations.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Wenatchee Area-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, and Cashmere

208 AM PST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to upper

20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Snow likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs in the mid

to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulations.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

208 AM PST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Patchy

fog. Lows in the 20s.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Snow. Snow accumulation of

1 to 3 inches valleys and 3 to 6 inches in the mountains. Highs

in the 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph in the mountains.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s to lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

208 AM PST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Snow likely in the

morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulations.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Waterville and Mansfield

208 AM PST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 30s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. South wind 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s to

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

