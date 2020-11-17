WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Monday, November 16, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
216 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
216 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest
wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph, except southwest
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the mountains.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a
chance of rain and high mountain snow overnight. Snow level
5000 feet overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph, except southwest 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the mountains. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and mountain snow in
the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Little or no mountain
snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Breezy.
Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
and mountain snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid
30s. Windy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around
40 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain or
snow. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or
snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or
snow. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Moses Lake Area-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy
216 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South wind
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s
to lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or
snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s to lower 50s.
Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,
and Coulee City
216 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the 50s. Windy. South wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to
35 mph increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid to upper
30s. Breezy. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph
decreasing to 25 mph overnight. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs around 50. Breezy. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of
an inch.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Windy.
Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or
snow. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs
in the mid to upper 40s.
Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,
Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
216 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in
the afternoon. A 40 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Gusts up to 25 mph. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming
light, Gusts up to 25 mph. In the mountains, southwest wind 10 to
20 mph, Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph overnight.
Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow in the
morning, then rain or snow in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the
40s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.
Snow level 3500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. South
wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or
snow. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in
the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower
30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows in
the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs
in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
Wenatchee Area-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, and Cashmere
216 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in
the afternoon. A 50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around
35 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the
evening. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow likely in the morning, then a
chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
or snow. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s
to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in
the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs
in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s.
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
216 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the
afternoon. Rain and high mountain snow in the afternoon. High
mountain snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 6000 feet.
Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph in the
mountains. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. In the mountains,
gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Rain and
mountain snow likely in the evening, then a chance of rain and
mountain snow overnight. Mountain snow accumulation of 2 to
4 inches. Snow level 5000 feet, lowering to 4000 feet overnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow likely in the morning, then rain or
snow in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Snow accumulation of 2 to
5 inches. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
or snow. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s
to lower 30s.
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
216 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A 40 percent chance
of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s, South wind 5 to
15 mph, Gusts up to 30 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of
an inch.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph in the evening, becoming light.
Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Little or
no snow accumulation. Highs in the 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to
upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in
the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower
30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the upper 20s to
lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs
in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Waterville and Mansfield
216 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance
of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Breezy.
South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Breezy. South wind 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph
overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower
30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid to upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
30s to lower 40s. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the upper 20s
to lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or snow.
Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
