WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Monday, October 5, 2020

716 FPUS56 KOTX 060901

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

201 AM PDT Tue Oct 6 2020

WAZ031-062300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

201 AM PDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the

upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the 50s.

$$

WAZ034-062300-

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

201 AM PDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. North

wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

$$

WAZ035-062300-

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

201 AM PDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Light wind,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ037-062300-

Northeast Mountains-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

and Kettle Falls

201 AM PDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the

lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ038-062300-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

201 AM PDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the 50s.

$$

WAZ041-044-062300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

201 AM PDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the

upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ042-062300-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

201 AM PDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain and high mountain snow. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ043-062300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

201 AM PDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the

upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather