WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Friday, August 28, 2020

973 FPUS56 KOTX 290921

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

221 AM PDT Sat Aug 29 2020

WAZ031-292300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

221 AM PDT Sat Aug 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to

25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs

in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

WAZ034-292300-

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

221 AM PDT Sat Aug 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 80s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph increasing to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Windy. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. West wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s

to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ035-292300-

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

221 AM PDT Sat Aug 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 80s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s. Windy. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

50s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s

to mid 90s. Lows in the 50s.

$$

WAZ037-292300-

Northeast Mountains-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

and Kettle Falls

221 AM PDT Sat Aug 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Breezy. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the evening, becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

$$

WAZ038-292300-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

221 AM PDT Sat Aug 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s to lower 80s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Breezy. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming

light. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

$$

WAZ041-044-292300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

221 AM PDT Sat Aug 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Areas of

blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to lower

80s. Windy. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Windy. Northwest wind 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

WAZ042-292300-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

221 AM PDT Sat Aug 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Breezy. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Windy. Northwest wind

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

$$

WAZ043-292300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

221 AM PDT Sat Aug 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Windy.

Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

