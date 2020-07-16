WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 15, 2020

_____

340 FPUS56 KOTX 160911

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

211 AM PDT Thu Jul 16 2020

WAZ031-162300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

211 AM PDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. West wind

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

WAZ034-162300-

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

211 AM PDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph

overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s to upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 101. Lows

in the 60s.

$$

WAZ035-162300-

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

211 AM PDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Windy.

West wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s

to upper 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

WAZ037-162300-

Northeast Mountains-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

and Kettle Falls

211 AM PDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid to upper 80s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening,

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

WAZ038-162300-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

211 AM PDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

WAZ041-044-162300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

211 AM PDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 80s to lower 90s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon,

Gusts up to 20 mph increasing to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Windy.

West wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. West wind 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

$$

WAZ042-162300-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

211 AM PDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s. West wind 5 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

WAZ043-162300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

211 AM PDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the evening,

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather