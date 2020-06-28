WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 27, 2020

_____

479 FPUS56 KOTX 280922

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

221 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

WAZ033-282300-

Washington Palouse-

Including the cities of Pullman, Colfax, Rosalia, La Crosse,

Oakesdale, Tekoa, and Uniontown

221 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind 5 to

15 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 70s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs

in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ032-282300-

Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties-

Including the cities of Clarkston and Pomeroy

221 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in

the evening, becoming light. Gusts up to 25 mph. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Warmer. Highs in the 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half

of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the 50s.

$$

WAZ031-282300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

221 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then rain showers likely overnight. Lows in the

upper 40s to lower 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Rainfall amounts

between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ034-282300-

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

221 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in

the 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Warmer.

Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

to upper 80s. Lows in the 50s.

$$

WAZ035-282300-

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

221 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the evening. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. North wind

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid to

upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

WAZ038-282300-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

221 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to lower

70s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind 5 to

15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s, North

wind 5 to 15 mph, Gusts up to 25 mph. Breezy.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ041-044-282300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

221 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to

lower 70s. Breezy. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the 50s. Breezy. Northwest

wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph overnight, Gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Breezy.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Breezy. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in

the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

WAZ042-282300-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

221 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and high mountain snow

showers in the morning, then rain showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. No high mountain snow

accumulation. Snow level 6500 feet in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Rain showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Windy.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 50s. Breezy. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Breezy. Northwest

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs

in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ043-282300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

221 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s. Breezy. North wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the 50s. North wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the 80s. Windy. North wind

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather