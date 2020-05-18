WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 17, 2020
583 FPUS56 KOTX 181121
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
421 AM PDT Mon May 18 2020
WAZ031-182300-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
421 AM PDT Mon May 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Rainfall
amounts less than a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts
possible in thunderstorms.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely overnight.
Lows in the 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall
amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible, except
higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Rainfall amounts
between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper
40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
showers, mountain snow showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
$$
WAZ034-035-182300-
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
421 AM PDT Mon May 18 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a chance
of rain showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s to lower 70s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except higher
amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of
an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in
the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower
40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.
$$
WAZ038-182300-
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
421 AM PDT Mon May 18 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a chance
of rain showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Rainfall amounts around
a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts
possible in thunderstorms.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
rain showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the upper 50s
to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in
the upper 50s to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
$$
WAZ041-044-182300-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
421 AM PDT Mon May 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around
a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers
overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except
higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of
an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in
the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
$$
WAZ042-182300-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
421 AM PDT Mon May 18 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and high mountain
snow showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers
likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. No
high mountain snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and high
mountain snow showers overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the evening. No high mountain snow
accumulation. Lows in the 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and high mountain snow
showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
and high mountain snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain and mountain snow showers likely. Light mountain
snow accumulations. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers,
mountain snow showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s to
mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
mountain snow showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
40s. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
$$
WAZ043-182300-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
421 AM PDT Mon May 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of
an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers
overnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of
an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of
an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the
40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
$$
