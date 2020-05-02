WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Friday, May 1, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

226 AM PDT Sat May 2 2020

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

226 AM PDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of rain and high mountain snow

showers overnight. Snow level 4500 feet overnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s. Breezy. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph decreasing to 30 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers. Snow

level 4500 feet in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the 50s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

226 AM PDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs around 70. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain showers in the evening, then mostly clear with a

chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in the lower 30s to lower

40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to

30 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a quarter of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s to upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

226 AM PDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and high

mountain snow showers overnight. No high mountain snow

accumulation. Snow level 4500 feet overnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in

the evening, becoming light. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers,

snow showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level

3500 feet. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

226 AM PDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the 60s. East wind

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon, Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then clear with a chance of rain showers overnight. Snow

level 3000 feet overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 30 mph

overnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

226 AM PDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...A chance of rain and mountain snow showers in the

morning, then rain and mountain snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Mountain snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level

5500 feet, rising to 6500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the

mountains. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and mountain snow showers likely

in the evening, then a chance of rain and mountain snow showers

overnight. Mountain snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level

5500 feet, lowering to 3000 feet overnight. Lows in the 30s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then rain showers, snow showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Snow level 3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and high mountain snow showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and mountain snow showers

likely. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

226 AM PDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the evening, becoming

light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain showers. Snow level 2500 feet in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

