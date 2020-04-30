WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 29, 2020
_____
455 FPUS56 KOTX 300602
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
1101 PM PDT Wed Apr 29 2020
WAZ031-301100-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
1101 PM PDT Wed Apr 29 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except
higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers,
mountain snow showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
$$
WAZ034-035-301100-
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
1101 PM PDT Wed Apr 29 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Breezy.
Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s
to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
$$
WAZ038-301100-
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
1101 PM PDT Wed Apr 29 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest wind 5 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Gusts
up to 20 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows in
the mid 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s
to lower 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
WAZ041-044-301100-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
1101 PM PDT Wed Apr 29 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West
wind 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the 60s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower
40s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest
overnight, Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.
$$
WAZ042-301100-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
1101 PM PDT Wed Apr 29 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows in the 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of mountain snow showers in
the morning, then a chance of rain and mountain snow showers in
the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the upper 50s to
mid 60s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of mountain
snow showers in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and mountain snow showers. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows in the
upper 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow
showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, high mountain snow showers likely
and a chance of thunderstorms. Light high mountain snow
accumulations. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain and mountain snow showers. Highs in the lower 50s to
lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain and mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
$$
WAZ043-301100-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
1101 PM PDT Wed Apr 29 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower
50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower
40s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s
to upper 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather