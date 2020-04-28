WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Monday, April 27, 2020
_____
819 FPUS56 KOTX 280911
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
211 AM PDT Tue Apr 28 2020
WAZ031-282300-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
211 AM PDT Tue Apr 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs in
the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. West wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
showers, mountain snow showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and
mountain snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
$$
WAZ034-035-282300-
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
211 AM PDT Tue Apr 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest
wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s to lower
80s. East wind 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower
50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s to
lower 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
WAZ038-282300-
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
211 AM PDT Tue Apr 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers
in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the upper
30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
$$
WAZ041-044-282300-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
211 AM PDT Tue Apr 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. West wind 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows around
40. Highs in the 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
$$
WAZ042-282300-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
211 AM PDT Tue Apr 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and mountain
snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and high mountain snow
showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers overnight.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs in
the upper 60s to lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
mountain snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the upper
50s to mid 60s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s
to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and mountain snow showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
mountain snow showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, mountain snow showers likely and
a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and mountain snow showers likely. Highs in the
lower 50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain and mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
or snow showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
$$
WAZ043-282300-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
211 AM PDT Tue Apr 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South
wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Gusts up
to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers
in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the 60s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather