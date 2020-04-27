WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 26, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
231 AM PDT Mon Apr 27 2020
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
231 AM PDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous rain showers in the morning,
then scattered rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Windy. Southwest
wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the west
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth
of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered rain showers and a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Windy. West
wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph
overnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers, thunderstorms and mountain snow showers. Lows in the
upper 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the 50s.
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
231 AM PDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Patchy blowing
dust in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing
to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows
in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph overnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Light wind, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid to upper
70s. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in
the lower 60s to lower 70s.
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
231 AM PDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in
the evening, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the upper 30s
to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
231 AM PDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers in the morning,
then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Windy. Southwest
wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
Windy. West wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph
decreasing to 5 to 15 mph overnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to
lower 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to
mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
231 AM PDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with numerous rain and mountain snow
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with scattered rain
and mountain snow showers in the afternoon. Mountain snow
accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and
mountain snow showers in the evening. Snow level 5000 feet in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Windy. West wind 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the evening, becoming
light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Gusts up to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and high mountain snow showers. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind
5 to 15 mph in the mountains.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Widespread dense fog. Lows in the 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
mountain snow showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and mountain snow showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
mountain snow showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain and high mountain snow showers
likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s
to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
231 AM PDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Scattered
rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Breezy.
Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the
evening, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
South wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
