WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 16, 2020

_____

573 FPUS56 KOTX 170916

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

216 AM PDT Fri Apr 17 2020

WAZ031-172300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

216 AM PDT Fri Apr 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to lower

60s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

$$

WAZ034-172300-

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

216 AM PDT Fri Apr 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Light wind,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South

wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ035-172300-

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

216 AM PDT Fri Apr 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. South wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph shifting to the

northeast overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the 60s.

$$

WAZ038-172300-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

216 AM PDT Fri Apr 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

WAZ041-044-172300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

216 AM PDT Fri Apr 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

$$

WAZ042-172300-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

216 AM PDT Fri Apr 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in

the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high mountain

snow showers. Snow level 6000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and mountain snow showers. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

$$

WAZ043-172300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

216 AM PDT Fri Apr 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in

the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 60s. North wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in

the 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather