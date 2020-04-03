WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 2, 2020
775 FPUS56 KOTX 030911
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
211 AM PDT Fri Apr 3 2020
WAZ031-032300-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
211 AM PDT Fri Apr 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs in
the 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon, Gusts up to
20 mph increasing to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. West wind
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the evening, becoming
light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
mountain snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid
30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
mountain snow. Patchy dense fog. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in
the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain
snow. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and
mountain snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
WAZ034-032300-
Moses Lake Area-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy
211 AM PDT Fri Apr 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind
5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Breezy.
West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph decreasing to 20 mph
overnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind, becoming northeast
5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the mid to upper 30s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. North
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
WAZ035-032300-
Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,
and Coulee City
211 AM PDT Fri Apr 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Breezy.
Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph increasing to
30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Breezy.
West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the
evening, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 50s. Light wind, becoming east 5 to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs
in the lower to mid 50s. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
WAZ038-032300-
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
211 AM PDT Fri Apr 3 2020
.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Sunny in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 5 to
15 mph in the afternoon, Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of snow in the
evening. Lows in the 20s. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid
30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
WAZ041-044-032300-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
211 AM PDT Fri Apr 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Breezy.
West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the
evening, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s
to upper 60s. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
WAZ042-032300-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
211 AM PDT Fri Apr 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the 40s. West wind 5 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph
in the evening, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower
30s. East wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s
to mid 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
50s to lower 60s. Lows in the 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain and mountain snow showers. Lows in the 30s. Highs
in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
WAZ043-032300-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
211 AM PDT Fri Apr 3 2020
.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Sunny in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or
snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Northwest
wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening,
becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
