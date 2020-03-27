WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 26, 2020
_____
147 FPUS56 KOTX 270902
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
201 AM PDT Fri Mar 27 2020
WAZ031-272300-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
201 AM PDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Gusts
up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and
mountain snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the 30s. Southwest
wind 5 to 15 mph overnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Not as cool. Highs in the upper
40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely. Snow level
5000 feet. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers and mountain snow. Snow level 5000 feet.
Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and mountain snow
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
and mountain snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and mountain snow likely. Light
mountain snow accumulations. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain
and mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid
40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in
the 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
WAZ034-035-272300-
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
201 AM PDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Breezy. Southwest
wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts
to around 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
in the upper 50s to lower 60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts
to around 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain or snow.
Highs in the 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in
the 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or
snow. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
$$
WAZ038-272300-
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
201 AM PDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
mountain snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the mid to upper
30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers and mountain snow. Snow level 4000 feet.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or
snow showers. Lows in the 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
rain or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s
to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or
snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain or
snow. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
$$
WAZ041-044-272300-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
201 AM PDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West wind
5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West wind
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain or snow likely. Highs in the upper 40s to
mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.
Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
or snow. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in
the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent
chance of rain or snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper
40s to lower 50s.
$$
WAZ042-272300-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
201 AM PDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
mountain snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid
30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow in the
morning, then rain or snow likely in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow. Light mountain snow
accumulations. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the mid to upper
30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain or snow showers. Light snow accumulations. Snow
level 3500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or
snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Snow. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow likely. Moderate snow
accumulations possible. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs
in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the
mid 40s to lower 50s.
$$
WAZ043-272300-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
201 AM PDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or
snow showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
rain or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the upper
40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
or snow. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in
the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in
the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
_____
