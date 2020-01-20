WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 19, 2020
187 FPUS56 KOTX 201052
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
252 AM PST Mon Jan 20 2020
WAZ031-210015-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
252 AM PST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South
wind 5 to 15 mph overnight. In the mountains, southwest wind
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow in the
morning, then cloudy with rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 4000 feet in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in
the morning, becoming light. Gusts up to 25 mph. In the
mountains, southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around
35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or
snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the mountains.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulations.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain and mountain snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows
in the 30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Highs in the lower to
mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain and mountain snow. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in
the lower to mid 40s.
WAZ034-210015-
Moses Lake Area-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy
252 AM PST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
Light wind.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely and a chance of freezing rain in
the morning, then a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
Light wind, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower
30s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or
snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the lower to mid
30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
WAZ035-210015-
Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,
and Coulee City
252 AM PST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid to upper 30s. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning, becoming
light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
Light wind, becoming east 5 to 10 mph overnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain, snow and a chance of freezing rain in
the morning, then a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. South
wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower
30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or
snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or
snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the 40s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
WAZ038-210015-
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
252 AM PST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 30s to lower 40s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow overnight.
Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches valleys and
1 to 2 inches in the mountains. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in
the mid to upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid to upper 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph in the mountains.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Lows
in the 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the
upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
WAZ041-044-210015-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
252 AM PST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow overnight.
Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Snow in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow in
the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Snow level
1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or
snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations
possible. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.
Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow likely and a chance of freezing
rain. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s.
WAZ042-210015-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
252 AM PST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow overnight.
Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation 2 to 4 inches except up to 5
inches in the mountains. Highs in the 30s. In the mountains,
southeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the morning, becoming light. Gusts
up to 25 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation near 100
percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the 20s.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph in the mountains.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Moderate
snow accumulations possible. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Moderate snow
accumulations possible. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows
in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and mountain snow. Light mountain snow
accumulations. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s to lower
40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the upper
30s to lower 40s.
WAZ043-210015-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
252 AM PST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid to upper 30s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow overnight.
Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Snow in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow in
the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level
2000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.
Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulations.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain or snow. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the upper 30s
to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the
upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
