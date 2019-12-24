WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Monday, December 23, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

255 AM PST Tue Dec 24 2019

Northern Panhandle-Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Sandpoint, Rathdrum, Bonners Ferry,

Priest River, Eastport, Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

255 AM PST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Patchy

freezing fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Patchy

freezing fog overnight. A chance of flurries. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 19 to

23.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the lower

30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

255 AM PST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries in the evening.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the 20s. Highs in the 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Lows in the mid to upper

20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

255 AM PST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries in the morning.

Patchy freezing fog. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 30s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Light

wind.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

20s. Highs in the 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the 30s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

255 AM PST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Patchy fog in the

afternoon. A chance of flurries. Highs in the 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Patchy

freezing fog overnight. A chance of flurries. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 18 to

22.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the upper

20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s

to lower 30s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

255 AM PST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. A

chance of flurries. Highs in the 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 21.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of flurries. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 11 to

19.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 17 to 23.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of snow. Lows 19 to 25. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the 30s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

255 AM PST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of flurries in the afternoon. Patchy freezing fog. Patchy fog in

the afternoon. Highs in the 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of flurries in the evening. Patchy

fog in the evening, then patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 19 to

21.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the upper

20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the lower to mid

30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

