WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 16, 2019

351 FPUS56 KOTX 171059

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

259 AM PST Sun Nov 17 2019

WAZ031-180015-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

259 AM PST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. In the mountains, southwest wind

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Gusts

up to 25 mph. In the mountains, southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Snow level 5000 feet.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

$$

WAZ034-035-180015-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

259 AM PST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

30s to upper 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

$$

WAZ038-180015-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

259 AM PST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely. Snow level

4500 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or

snow. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

$$

WAZ041-044-180015-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

259 AM PST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 50 percent chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ042-180015-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

259 AM PST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. West wind 15 to 25 mph in the mountains.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts up to

a half of an inch possible.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Patchy fog overnight. Snow level 6500 feet in the

evening. Lows in the 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain and

mountain snow in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow. Light mountain snow

accumulations. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and mountain snow.

Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

$$

WAZ043-180015-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

259 AM PST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the mid

30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

$$

