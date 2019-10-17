WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 16, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

229 AM PDT Thu Oct 17 2019

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

229 AM PDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph, except west 10 to

20 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely overnight. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Breezy. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Rain and mountain snow likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level

5000 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Windy. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely. Snow level

5000 feet. Lows around 40. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph, except southwest 20 to 30 mph in the mountains.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and mountain snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs

in the 40s. Breezy. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph, except southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

40 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain and mountain snow likely. Light

mountain snow accumulations. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain and mountain snow. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s

to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

229 AM PDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Breezy.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Breezy. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the lower

30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

229 AM PDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph, except southwest 10 to 20 mph

in the mountains. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain and mountain snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain or snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the

30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Wenatchee Area-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, and Cashmere

229 AM PDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of

rain overnight. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. West wind

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

229 AM PDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Rain and mountain snow. Mountain snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Snow level 4500 feet, rising to 5500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and mountain snow. Mountain snow may be heavy at

times in the evening. Mountain snow accumulation of 3 to

7 inches. Snow level 5500 feet, lowering to 4500 feet overnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Snow

level 3500 feet, rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. In the mountains, west wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow. Light mountain snow

accumulations. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the mid to upper

30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and mountain snow. Moderate mountain snow

accumulations possible. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Highs in

the upper 40s to upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and high mountain snow likely. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

rain and mountain snow. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

229 AM PDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening, becoming

light. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Waterville and Mansfield

229 AM PDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Breezy. West wind 5 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

