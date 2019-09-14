WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Friday, September 13, 2019

_____

453 FPUS56 KOTX 140927

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

227 AM PDT Sat Sep 14 2019

WAZ031-150015-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

227 AM PDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Cooler. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

$$

WAZ034-035-150015-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

227 AM PDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. South wind

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows

in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

$$

WAZ037-038-150015-

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

227 AM PDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Lows in the 40s.

$$

WAZ041-044-150015-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

227 AM PDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the evening.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of

an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ042-150015-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

227 AM PDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain likely overnight. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Rain, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts up to

a half of an inch possible.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ043-150015-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

227 AM PDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers overnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the upper 40s

to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the upper

40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather