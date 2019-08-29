WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 28, 2019

914 FPUS56 KOTX 291006

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

306 AM PDT Thu Aug 29 2019

WAZ031-300015-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

306 AM PDT Thu Aug 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ034-035-300015-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

306 AM PDT Thu Aug 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the morning,

then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s to lower 90s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

WAZ038-300015-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

306 AM PDT Thu Aug 29 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid to upper 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

WAZ041-044-300015-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

306 AM PDT Thu Aug 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West wind

5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid to upper 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the 80s.

$$

WAZ042-300015-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

306 AM PDT Thu Aug 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

isolated rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

evening, becoming light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ043-300015-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

306 AM PDT Thu Aug 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

$$

