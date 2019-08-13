WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Monday, August 12, 2019
_____
581 FPUS56 KOTX 130930
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
230 AM PDT Tue Aug 13 2019
WAZ031-132315-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
230 AM PDT Tue Aug 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower
60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s to
mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
$$
WAZ034-035-132315-
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
230 AM PDT Tue Aug 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Northeast wind
5 to 10 mph in the morning, becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light
wind, becoming north 5 to 10 mph overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Light
wind, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
60s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. West wind 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to
lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
$$
WAZ038-132315-
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
230 AM PDT Tue Aug 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs
in the 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph
in the mountains.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs
in the 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Highs in the 80s.
$$
WAZ041-044-132315-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
230 AM PDT Tue Aug 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower
60s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to mid
80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
$$
WAZ042-132315-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
230 AM PDT Tue Aug 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms near the Cascade crest in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower
60s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the
mid 50s to lower 60s.
$$
WAZ043-132315-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
230 AM PDT Tue Aug 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower
60s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the 80s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Lows
in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s. Lows in
the upper 50s to lower 60s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather