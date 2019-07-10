WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 9, 2019

_____

366 FPUS56 KOTX 101102

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

402 AM PDT Wed Jul 10 2019

WAZ031-102315-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

402 AM PDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

$$

WAZ034-035-102315-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

402 AM PDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid to upper 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

West wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

WAZ038-102315-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

402 AM PDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

$$

WAZ041-044-102315-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

402 AM PDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

$$

WAZ042-102315-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

402 AM PDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 70s. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

WAZ043-102315-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

402 AM PDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

_____

