WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 7, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

1127 PM PDT Sun Jul 7 2019

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

1127 PM PDT Sun Jul 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

1127 PM PDT Sun Jul 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

1127 PM PDT Sun Jul 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Lows in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

1127 PM PDT Sun Jul 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers north of Entiat. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15

mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. South wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

1127 PM PDT Sun Jul 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

1127 PM PDT Sun Jul 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s

to upper 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

