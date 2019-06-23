WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 22, 2019
_____
169 FPUS56 KOTX 230950
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
250 AM PDT Sun Jun 23 2019
WAZ031-232345-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
250 AM PDT Sun Jun 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West
wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind
5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Gusts up to
20 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the mid
40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to
lower 70s.
$$
WAZ034-035-232345-
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
250 AM PDT Sun Jun 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West
wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Southwest wind
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper
70s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Lows in the upper
40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s
to lower 50s. Highs in the 70s.
$$
WAZ038-232345-
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
250 AM PDT Sun Jun 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Gusts up to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Gusts up to 20 mph
in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Southeast wind 5 to
15 mph in the mountains.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to mid
70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs
in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
$$
WAZ041-044-232345-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
250 AM PDT Sun Jun 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs in
the 70s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
West wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s
to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.
$$
WAZ042-232345-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
250 AM PDT Sun Jun 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers near the Cascade
crest. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 15
mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30
percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Breezy. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Gusts
up to 20 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs
in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
$$
WAZ043-232345-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
250 AM PDT Sun Jun 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Gusts
up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Gusts
up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid
70s. Lows in the 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs
in the upper 60s to upper 70s.
$$
_____
