WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 9, 2019

699 FPUS56 KOTX 100932

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

232 AM PDT Mon Jun 10 2019

WAZ031-102345-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

232 AM PDT Mon Jun 10 2019

...Near Record High Temperatures Wednesday...

...Near Record High Temperatures Thursday...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ034-035-102345-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

232 AM PDT Mon Jun 10 2019

...Near Record High Temperatures Wednesday...

...Near Record High Temperatures Thursday...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. East

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ038-102345-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

232 AM PDT Mon Jun 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. In the mountains,

gusts up to 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the 80s. In the mountains,

north wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the

morning, becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

WAZ041-044-102345-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

232 AM PDT Mon Jun 10 2019

...Near Record High Temperatures Wednesday...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower

90s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s. Lows in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

WAZ042-102345-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

232 AM PDT Mon Jun 10 2019

...Near Record High Temperatures Wednesday...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the 80s.

$$

WAZ043-102345-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

232 AM PDT Mon Jun 10 2019

...Near Record High Temperatures Wednesday...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s to mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

