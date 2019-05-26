WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 25, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

248 AM PDT Sun May 26 2019

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

248 AM PDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

248 AM PDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Breezy.

Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts between a

tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Breezy. North wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

to upper 50s. Highs in the 80s.

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

248 AM PDT Sun May 26 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Windy. Northeast wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts 35 to 45 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts between a

tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Breezy. Northeast

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to

lower 80s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

248 AM PDT Sun May 26 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Windy. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts 30 to 45 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. In the

mountains, northeast wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

mountains.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Gusts up to 25 mph in the mountains.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s. North wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s to upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Wenatchee Area-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, and Cashmere

248 AM PDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

North wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts up to

a half of an inch possible.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening, then a

chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s. North wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

to upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

248 AM PDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the 60s. Northeast wind

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of an

inch possible.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

248 AM PDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. Breezy. North to northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts up

to a half of an inch possible.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. North wind 5 to

15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

to upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Waterville and Mansfield

248 AM PDT Sun May 26 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Windy.

North wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts 30 to 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of

an inch possible.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening, then a

chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s. Breezy. North wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph

overnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid to upper

70s. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

