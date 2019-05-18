WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Friday, May 17, 2019

_____

471 FPUS56 KOTX 180955

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

255 AM PDT Sat May 18 2019

WAZ031-182330-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

255 AM PDT Sat May 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast wind

5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the

lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

WAZ034-182330-

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

255 AM PDT Sat May 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Lows

in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ035-182330-

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

255 AM PDT Sat May 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Breezy.

Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs around 70. Breezy. Northeast wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ038-182330-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

255 AM PDT Sat May 18 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then scattered

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ041-044-182330-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

255 AM PDT Sat May 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s, except

in the lower to mid 60s on the Waterville Plateau.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to

20 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs

in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ042-182330-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

255 AM PDT Sat May 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the afternoon in

the mountains north of Lake Chelan. Snow level 6500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the

evening, becoming light. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and high

mountain snow showers. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs in the 60s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

mountains.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and high mountain snow showers. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Lows in

the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ043-182330-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

255 AM PDT Sat May 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning Nespelem area. Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind 5 to 15

mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. East wind

5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather