WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 28, 2019

003 FPUS56 KOTX 290921

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

221 AM PDT Mon Apr 29 2019

WAZ031-300000-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

221 AM PDT Mon Apr 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of mountain snow

showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. North

wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North

wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

$$

WAZ034-300000-

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

221 AM PDT Mon Apr 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. North wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ035-300000-

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

221 AM PDT Mon Apr 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ037-300000-

Northeast Mountains-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

and Kettle Falls

221 AM PDT Mon Apr 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the upper 50s to lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s to lower 60s. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Areas of frost. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ038-300000-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

221 AM PDT Mon Apr 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers in the evening. Snow level 3500 feet in the evening. Lows

in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to lower

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ041-044-300000-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

221 AM PDT Mon Apr 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. North wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the 40s.

$$

WAZ042-300000-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

221 AM PDT Mon Apr 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers

in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Snow level 3500 feet.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

mountain snow showers. Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

mountain snow showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

$$

WAZ043-300000-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

221 AM PDT Mon Apr 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. North wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. North wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

$$

