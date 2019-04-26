WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 25, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

212 AM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

212 AM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Windy.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting

to the west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest

overnight, Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of rain and mountain snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 4000 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Windy.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting

to the west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Breezy. West wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

212 AM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Windy. West wind

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Areas of

blowing dust in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid to upper

50s. Windy. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph shifting to the west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of blowing dust. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

212 AM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon. In the mountains, northwest wind 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Breezy. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light,

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers

in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Windy.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon. In the mountains, northwest wind 20 to 30 mph, Gusts

up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Breezy.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph, except

northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the

mountains.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Snow level 3000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North wind

5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

212 AM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

60s. Windy. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

increasing to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Cooler.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Windy. West wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the northwest 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Windy. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Snow level 3000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

212 AM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Windy. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and mountain snow showers

overnight. Snow level 4500 feet, lowering to 3500 feet overnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Windy. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Windy. West wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the

afternoon. In the mountains, northwest wind 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s. Breezy. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

mountain snow showers. Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

212 AM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s. Breezy. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level

2500 feet. Cooler. Highs in the 50s. Windy. West wind 5 to 15 mph

increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Breezy. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

