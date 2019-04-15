WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 14, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

258 AM PDT Mon Apr 15 2019

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

258 AM PDT Mon Apr 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated sprinkles in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain and mountain snow overnight. Mountain snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and mountain snow likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Mountain

snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the 50s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

258 AM PDT Mon Apr 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 50s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. North

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Light wind, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

258 AM PDT Mon Apr 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of mountain snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of mountain snow

showers in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Lows in

the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

258 AM PDT Mon Apr 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s, except around 50 on the

Waterville Plateau.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

258 AM PDT Mon Apr 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of mountain snow showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level

4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of mountain

snow showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high mountain

snow showers. Highs in the 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the upper 50s

to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

258 AM PDT Mon Apr 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 50s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

