WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 2, 2019

322 FPUS56 KOTX 030935

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

235 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

WAZ031-040015-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

235 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts

around a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph, except

southwest 15 to 25 mph in the mountains.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper

30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and mountain snow showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ034-040015-

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

235 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Breezy.

West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph decreasing to 20 mph

overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. South wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to

around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers likely. Lows around 40.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Lows in the upper

30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

WAZ035-040015-

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

235 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s to lower 60s. Breezy. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Breezy. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers likely. Lows around 40.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the

upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ038-040015-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

235 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet in the morning. Highs in the 50s.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in

the evening, becoming light. In the mountains, southwest wind

10 to 20 mph, Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow showers likely. Light

mountain snow accumulations. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and mountain snow showers. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain and mountain snow showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

WAZ041-044-040015-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

235 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the 30s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 50s.

$$

WAZ042-040015-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

235 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Rain and mountain snow showers likely. Mountain snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 5000 feet, rising to

6000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow

showers in the evening, then a chance of mountain snow showers

overnight. Snow level 5000 feet in the evening. Lows in the upper

20s to upper 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming

light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows in the lower

30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain and mountain snow showers likely. Light mountain

snow accumulations. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow showers. Light mountain

snow accumulations. Lows in the 30s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow showers

likely. Moderate mountain snow accumulations possible. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and mountain snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and mountain snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ043-040015-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

235 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening, becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s to

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the upper 30s

to lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

