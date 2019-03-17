WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 16, 2019

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

225 AM PDT Sun Mar 17 2019

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

225 AM PDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s to lower 50s.

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

225 AM PDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. North wind

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

North wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

225 AM PDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

225 AM PDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and mountain

snow. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

225 AM PDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

Highs in the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to

lower 50s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

225 AM PDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. East wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the mountains.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

Highs in the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain and mountain snow. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

225 AM PDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s to lower 50s.

