WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 2, 2019
182 FPUS56 KOTX 031040
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
240 AM PST Sun Feb 3 2019
WAZ031-040145-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
240 AM PST Sun Feb 3 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
1 AM PST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Rain and mountain snow. Mountain snow accumulation of
1 to 3 inches. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to
lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain or snow in the evening, then snow overnight. Snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. In
the mountains, gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow likely. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in
the lower to mid 30s. East wind 5 to 15 mph in the morning,
becoming light. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows 19 to
22. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 11 to 13.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower to mid 20s. Lows 9 to 13.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the mid to upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of snow. Lows 17 to 19. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Lows 18 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
$$
WAZ034-035-040145-
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
240 AM PST Sun Feb 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain or snow in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. North wind
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Areas of blowing snow
overnight. Lows 17 to 25. Windy. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph overnight. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Colder. Highs in the
upper 20s to lower 30s. Windy. Northeast wind 20 to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Lows 11 to 17. Breezy. North wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North
wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 14. Highs
in the 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 12 to 16.
Highs in the mid to upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of snow. Lows 17 to 21. Highs in the upper 20s
to lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
$$
WAZ038-040145-
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
240 AM PST Sun Feb 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then a chance of snow overnight.
Snow accumulation up to 1 inch valleys and 1 to 2 inches in the
mountains. Lows 13 to 19. North wind 5 to 15 mph overnight. Gusts
up to 30 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow. Colder. Highs in the
mid to upper 20s. North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Very cold. Partly cloudy. Lows 2 to 11. North
wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Bitterly cold. Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 3 to
12. Highs in the lower to mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of snow. Lows 11 to 17. Highs in the mid 20s to
lower 30s.
$$
WAZ041-044-040145-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
240 AM PST Sun Feb 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
17 to 21. North wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph overnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Colder. Highs in the mid to
upper 20s. Breezy. North wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 8 to 14. Breezy. North wind
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 20s. North wind 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 7 to 11. Highs
in the lower to mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 9 to 13.
Highs in the lower to mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of snow. Lows 13 to 19. Highs in the mid to
upper 20s.
$$
WAZ042-040145-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
240 AM PST Sun Feb 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
.TONIGHT...Snow likely. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows
13 to 19. Gusts up to 20 mph increasing to 30 mph overnight.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Very cold. Partly cloudy. Lows 2 to 12.
.TUESDAY...Bitterly cold. Sunny. Highs in the 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 4 to
14. Highs in the 20s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of snow. Highs in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Lows 8 to 18.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Lows 13 to 19.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the mid to upper 20s.
$$
WAZ043-040145-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
240 AM PST Sun Feb 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s, North wind 5 to 15 mph,
Gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
13 to 19. North wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph
overnight, Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 40 mph overnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the
20s. Windy. North wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
Wind chill readings 5 below to 8 above zero.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 7 to 11. Breezy. North wind
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Wind chill readings
7 below to 3 above zero.
.TUESDAY...Bitterly cold. Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 20s.
North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 6 to
12. Highs in the lower to mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of snow. Lows 15 to 19. Highs in the mid to
upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.
$$
