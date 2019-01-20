WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 20, 2019

_____

085 FPUS56 KOTX 202259

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

259 PM PST Sun Jan 20 2019

WAZ031-211300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

259 PM PST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Patchy

freezing fog overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Gusts up to

25 mph in the evening.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

snow in the morning. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph in the mountains.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulations.

Lows in the lower 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph, except southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

50 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Rain and mountain snow likely. Light mountain

snow accumulations. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

30s to lower 40s. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

$$

WAZ034-211300-

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

259 PM PST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Light wind, becoming south

5 to 10 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. South

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Lows

around 30.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

WAZ035-211300-

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

259 PM PST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain or snow in

the evening. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Light

wind, becoming south 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s. South wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to

around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. South wind 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ037-211300-

Northeast Mountains-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

and Kettle Falls

259 PM PST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in the

evening. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows in the lower to mid

20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph in the mountains.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows in

the mid to upper 20s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing

fog. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

$$

WAZ038-211300-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

259 PM PST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the mountains.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph in the mountains.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows in

the mid to upper 20s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing

fog. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing

fog. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

$$

WAZ041-044-211300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

259 PM PST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

evening. Lows in the 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Snow level 2500 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s

to mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the lower 30s to

lower 40s.

$$

WAZ042-211300-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

259 PM PST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 16 to 26.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow

overnight. Lows 17 to 26. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

In the mountains, gusts up to 30 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

30s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in

the mountains.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation 90

percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 70 percent

chance of rain or snow mainly at the crest. Highs in the upper

30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ043-211300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

259 PM PST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper

30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather